Browns coach Kevin Stefanski reveals new layer in Deshaun Watson's rehab
The Cleveland Browns traded away veteran quarterback Joe Flacco on Tuesday, jumbling their depth chart.
On Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did not commit to any quarterback to backup Dillon Gabriel on Sunday.
When the Flacco trade happened, it paved the way for Deshaun Watson to get activated off Cleveland’s physically unable to perform list. However, Stefanski revealed a new layer to Watson’s rehab process that could cloud his return to action.
“He’s doing an excellent job with his rehab,” Stefanski said on Wednesday. “We haven’t seen him as part of the throwing process, but he’s working very hard.”
Stefanski admitted that while Watson’s rehab is going according to plan, the Browns have not even seen him throw the football. This would make it very unlikely that the team views him as a viable candidate to play games this season.
As Watson gets closer to becoming medically cleared, the Browns might not have an opportunity other than to activate him.
But Stefanski seems very distant whenever discussing Watson. Watching a quarterback actually throw passes feels like a very important element in evaluating if he can actually suit up. The fact that Stefanski publicly stated that the coaching staff has not seen Watson’s throwing process feels like the team could just be leaning into their young quarterbacks.
Watson only played 19 games for the Browns since signing the record-setting $230 million contract. Many fans believed that the Browns could look to get some added value out of that contract to just get the team to the finish line on what already feels like a lost season.
But this offseason, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the Watson trade a “big swing and a miss.” Haslam reiterated that Stefanski’s coaching staff “absolutely” understands the importance of seeing both young quarterbacks this season.
While Stefanski did not commit to fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the team’s backup moving forward, it feels like he is in line to take over the reins. If Watson is not close to a return, Cleveland’s only option would be to activate Bailey Zappe from the practice squad in order to serve as the team’s backup.
All signs point towards Stefanski and the Browns getting a proper evaluation on their rookie quarterbacks this season.
The Browns have two first-round picks next season. If Gabriel or Sanders pop, it would allow the Browns to use those selections to fill other holes on their roster. Watson getting onto the field would complicate things, but it cannot be ruled out as long as he remains a member of the team.