Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+SI.com
Search

Kevin Stefanski Supports J.C. Tretter, Virtual Workouts

Cleveland’s Coach Stefanski has worked with J.C. Tretter, helping make the best of virtual workouts and always adapting.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

When Kevin Stefanski took over the Cleveland Browns he was immediately thrown into a situation with a lot of change. Not a person in the league had dealt with the difficulties of running a team during a pandemic until the last year came through.

Through it all Stefanski did a remarkable job, probably more than what should have been expected out of a first year head coach - in those certain circumstances. Combined with the work of Andrew Berry, the Browns are in a great situation when it comes to leadership within the team.

Included, is center J.C. Tretter who represents players across the league. Tretter has a had a hand in how things will be handled moving forward with workouts and such.

“He’s very transparent. I’m very transparent. This program is voluntary. We’re in day two of phase one. It’s a virtual program that I think guys are doing a nice job with. We’ll deal with anything else that comes down the road. I’m just going to make sure the communication continues between JC and really any of the players and myself,” Stefanski said Tuesday.

Stefanski was quick to point out that he would love for everything to be normal. As any good coach does, he adapts. Adapting and overcoming hurdles only makes the road tougher, but the prize bigger. Dealing with virtual workouts at the moment isn’t easy, but there is not time to dwell.

“I would love to see our guys on the grass. There's no coach that wouldn't love to coach their guys. That's very, very obvious. But I'm going to respect the process, respect the position and let those things play out,” said the Browns head coach.

The ability to deal with whatever has been thrown their way has worked out so far in Stefanski’s tenure, there’s no reason it won’t now with these workouts. The team will be on the field come time for training camp, which is always most pivotal. 

The Kevin Stefanski Ripple Effect Cleveland Browns Minnesota Vikings
News

Kevin Stefanski Supports J.C. Tretter, Virtual Workouts

Sep 21, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates by wearing the turnover chain after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a football game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Gregory Rousseau to the Browns? Can't Rule Him Out

Nov 30, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a touchdown pass against North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive back Kishawn Miller (28) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Tar Heels won 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft: Dyami Brown, WR North Carolina

Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday
Featured Content

What Does Sheldon Richardson's Release Suggest for the Browns in the NFL Draft?

Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) chase Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

How do Browns Proceed Without Sheldon Richardson? Their Approach to Linebacker May Be the Answer

Aug 19, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Release DT Sheldon Richardson

Nov 3, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) lines up behind center JC Tretter (64) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Browns Players Opt Out of Voluntary Workouts; Does It Matter?

BDPodcast_Episode_Five
Podcasts

BrownsDigest Podcast - Episode 5: Jadeveon Clowney & Baltimore Ravens Free Agency Review