Browns cornerback holds himself accountable for crushing loss against Vikings
With 3:16 left in the game, the Cleveland Browns were forced to punt the ball back to the Minnesota Vikings.
The Browns’ defense had been playing fantastic all game, and all season long. Now it was time for the unit to make one last stop and walk out of London with a win.
That wasn’t what happened though. Vikings’ backup quarterback Carson Wentz led the Vikings on a 10 play, 80 yard drive to win the game for Minnesota.
The Browns’ secondary struggled on the drive, seemingly the first time all season long they struggled for a whole drive. Star cornerback and four-time pro bowler Denzel Ward may have gotten the worst of it.
With under two minutes, Wentz took a shot down the sideline to star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Ward, who made a living as one of the best defenders on 50/50 balls, was in a bad spot. Jefferson went over the top, hauling in a 21-yard pass.
Just a few plays later the Browns were hoping to hold Minnesota to a field goal, keeping the game tied. Wentz dropped back to pass and quickly read the zone defense.
Ward dared Wentz to throw it, getting out of position to bait Wentz into an interception. Wentz called the bluff, tossing one over the head of Ward, right to Jordan Addison for a 12-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left, sealing the game.
The offense did their best with such little time remaining, but it was to no avail. The game was already lost for Cleveland.
After the game, Ward had to deal with the media asking him questions about that final play. Ward didn’t shy away, owning up to his mistake and taking accountability.
“I’ve got to reroute him inside and not leave it so open for the safety,” Ward said. “I take full accountability on that.”
Ward knows he has to be better as a leader and a veteran of the defense.
The mistake puts a sour taste in what was really another fantastic outing for the unit. They forced two turnovers on the day, with the defensive line forcing fumbles.
The defense gave opportunities for the offense to pull away throughout the fourth quarter, but the offense led by rookie Dillon Gabriel went cold at the wrong time.
Don’t expect Ward to dwell on this loss for too long. As a veteran and a star in the NFL, he’ll know to have a short-term memory and move on from this game.