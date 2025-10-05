How the Cleveland Browns just found a new way to lose in London
The Cleveland Browns invented a new way to lose during Week 5’s defeat in London.
Through three quarters of international football, the Browns did enough to have the Minnesota Vikings on the ropes. But the meltdown came to fruition in the fourth quarter when things mattered most.
Before the last drive, the Browns had four fourth quarter possessions. They only had one first down. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was way too conservative and the team moved away from running the ball.
Gabriel’s debut was far from the issue for the Browns, but he was not necessarily part of the solution, either. The third-round rookie was 19-for-33, with most of those completions coming right around the line of scrimmage. Anything deeper than 10 yards felt like a major heave for Gabriel.
Cleveland found success running the football with Quinshon Judkins, who had 23 carries for 110 yards. The Browns needed to continue to ride their premium rookie running back. Instead, Stefanski preferred to put the game in the hands of his rookie quarterback, who airmailed way too many passes in big moments.
Vikings head coach Kevin O’Conell completely outclassed Stefanski in the fourth quarter. Minnesota orchestrated a long drive, bleeding the clock. Carson Wentz found Jordan Addison for a late touchdown, giving the Browns very little time to try and orchestrate a comeback without any timeouts.
Stefanski trusted that his defense would not allow Wentz to orchestrate an 80-yard touchdown drive. That did not work. The proof is in the pudding – you need to score points in the modern NFL, and the Browns are simply incapable of doing that, regardless of the starting quarterback.
Remember, the Browns inserted Gabriel into this game to try and give the offense a spark. While he was more mobile than veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the offense still looked pretty bad. The offensive line allowed too many sacks, and even more penalties. The receivers struggled to catch the football.
But overall, the scoreboard showed just 17 points. Stefanski has not scored 20 points or more since 2023, when Flacco led the team to a victory on Thursday Night Football to clinch the NFL Playoffs.
The Browns playing Gabriel told the world that they are in a talent evaluation mode.
That evaluation should be for everybody – including Stefanski. Cleveland has two first-round picks and will be looking for their quarterback of the future. Unless Stefanski can prove that this is an environment where young quarterbacks can thrive, somebody else could be using those draft selections in April.
This defeat puts the Browns at 1-4. They spent all offseason telling everybody that they were better than the three victories they had last season. But blowing games in embarrassing fashion like that will make even the most delusional homers have a hard time picking these Browns to win many more games.
Gabriel and Stefanski will lead the Browns into Pittsburgh next week to play the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, a place where Cleveland has not won a regular season game in more than 20 years.