Browns Defender Retires in the Middle of Training Camp
It was expected that the Cleveland Browns roster would change following the conclusion of training camp, eventually cutting down to the 32-man squad they'll bring into the 2025 NFL season. They've encountered quite a few personnel issues from unforeseen circumstances, though, situations that teams don't expect to deal with during a regular summer.
For one, the Browns are in the middle of a hotly contested quarterback competition among four different gunslingers: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Positional battles aren't exactly uncommon in the NFL, but having four viable potential QB1s at this point in the offseason is unique.
On a much darker note, Cleveland and its general manager, Andrew Berry, are also dealing with second-round pick Quinshon Judkins's ongoing court case for alleged domestic violence. Despite having a clear pathway to become a top offensive option for the Browns, the former Ohio State Buckeye is now in danger of going unsigned. Now, Cleveland also has to contend with one of their expected rotation players retiring in the middle of training camp.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks announces his retirement during 2025 NFL training camp
Just a few days into training camp, the Browns received news that one of their key defenders from last season is calling it a career. Linebacker Jordan Hicks announced that he's retiring from the NFL:
"After 23 years of playing football, I'm officially retiring from the NFL.
Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others. But most importantly it showed me who I am outside the game...
To my teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family.. thank you for your unwavering support throughout this journey. I'm looking forward to this next season of life and all that it brings.
I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come."
Hicks came into Cleveland last season as a nine-year veteran and brought with him 78 total tackles, including four for a loss, and two sacks. His presence was an undeniable part of an impressive Browns defensive unit. Now, they'll have to find a way to replace that production they just lost to retirement, as they bid farewell and congratulations to Jordan Hicks.