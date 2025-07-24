Browns QB Once Again Connected in NFL Trade Rumors
The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation gets more interesting by the day. Following Deshaun Watson's likely season-ending second rupture of his Achilles tendon last winter, the team added four different quarterbacks in the offseason.
They signed free agent Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and selected two different rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft: Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. There's been a lot of back and forth on who will eventually be named the QB1 for the upcoming season.
Sanders has had plenty of moments so far through OTAs and minicamp, while Gabriel has reportedly impressed the coaching staff and earned additional reps with his processing speed and decision-making. Flacco has an undeniable edge due to his decades of NFL experience and status as a former Super Bowl champion. Pickett brings both veteran grit and the potential to grow in a new system.
Regardless of who's named the starting quarterback come Week 1, the Browns will have a surplus at the position with the current roster. Factoring in Deshaun Watson and the possibility that Cleveland could still take advantage of a draft class featuring several intriguing quarterbacks, such as Texas Longhorns phenom Arch Manning, and trading one of their QBs ahead of the regular season makes perfect sense.
Pro Football Focus believes that the Browns should move one of them, and they identified former Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett as the top candidate:
"With Deshaun Watson likely out for all of 2025, the Browns added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with mid-round picks on top of signing veteran Joe Flacco. Even at 40, Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade last year) profiles as the likely starter. Cleveland could cut or trade either of its young arms, but Pickett seems the most probable to be both lower in the pecking order and dealt, given that he will be a free agent next offseason."
Pickett does bring the best blend as an expendable asset who could fetch something of value in a deal. Unless he convincingly wins the starting job for the Browns, it wouldn't be shocking to see Cleveland part ways with him before season kickoff.