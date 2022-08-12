Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Prior to returning to the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson issued an apology to women impacted by him.

Deshaun Watson returns to the field for the first time in well over a year against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight. Prior to the game, Watson issued an apology to women whom he has impacted along the way over the last year.

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation. (There are) decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back,” Watson said to Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Watson is waiting on the appeal process to end, and will soon know if his six-game suspension will be increased. The NFL is hoping for an indefinite suspension.

