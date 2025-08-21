Browns Face Steep Odds in Week 1 of 2025 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns are in a peculiar position for the 2025 season. Much of the franchise has been built to win now. The defense is one of the staunchest units in the entire league, led by perhaps the NFL's best individual defender in Myles Garrett. The offense is unspectacular, but it does have some proven veteran contributors, including wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, tight end David Njoku, and left guard Joel Bitonio.
However, they have a glaring hole in their depth chart at quarterback. After Deshaun Watson likely lost his entire season to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Cleveland added four different gunslingers to compete for his vacated starting spot: Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. The two rookies both had encouraging moments throughout training camp and their respective preseason starts, but didn't show enough to earn Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's confidence that they could be the starter for Week 1.
Instead, former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco was deemed the QB1 for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He's by far the most experienced and accomplished option in the room, and Stefanski's previous rapport with him doesn't hurt either. The Browns believe Flacco gives them the best chance to start off the 2025 season on the right foot, but he'll face a steep climb in Week 1.
Browns listed as heavy underdogs in Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals
In the 2023 NFL season, Joe Flacco took over at quarterback for Deshaun Watson and led the Cleveland Browns on a miraculous five-game run to end the campaign. With Flacco under center, the Browns went 4-1, with him averaging 323 passing yards per game on 60 percent completion. He threw 13 touchdowns in that span, leading Cleveland to the playoffs.
Despite his down year last season for the Indianapolis Colts, the Browns are hoping he can recapture that magic in his reunion with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. He might have given Cleveland's coaching staff the most confidence to begin their campaign, but Vegas isn't so convinced about his chances against the Cincinnati Bengals.
They're currently listed on FanDuel at +205 to pull off the upset, tagged as 5.5-point underdogs. The Bengals are set to have one of the most explosive offenses again this season, led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Chase Brown; however, there are still plenty of question marks along Cincy's roster, especially on the other side of the ball.
They also haven't been known to start seasons off strong in the Burrow era. If Flacco can orchestrate a Week 1 victory for the Browns, it'll go a long way towards cementing his starting job for the rest of the season and could dramatically change Cleveland's overall outlook.
