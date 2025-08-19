Browns Leave the Door Open with Joe Flacco Starter Announcement
After a highly publicized quarterback competition throughout training camp and the first two preseason games, the Cleveland Browns have identified their QB1. The team and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced that 18-year veteran Joe Flacco will be their starter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The news drew the ire of fans who were hoping that one of Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders would win the job instead. The Browns brought in all four candidates to vie for Deshaun Watson's vacated starting position following his re-rupture of his Achilles tendon last winter.
Both Gabriel and Sanders were given the opportunity to start for Cleveland in their first two preseason matchups. Sanders played well against the Carolina Panthers, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Pickett and Gabriel were sidelined with hamstring injuries. After Sanders hurt his shoulder in training camp, Gabriel took advantage of his chance against the Philadelphia Eagles, leading three scoring drives on 13-of-18 passing for 143 yards.
Joe Flacco might only be the Cleveland Browns' QB1 for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season
While it may have been disappointing for some fans, it wasn't exactly shocking when the Cleveland Browns announced Joe Flacco as their Week 1 starter for the 2025 NFL season. Flacco laps all of their other candidates in experience by far and has an established rapport with Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.
Some found the team's official announcement interestingly vague, though. The Browns' post on X included a link to Kelsey Russo's article on the team site, which stated:
"The training camp quarterback competition officially has a resolution, as the Browns have announced their starting quarterback.
Joe Flacco will start at quarterback when the Browns open the regular season at home against the Bengals on Sept. 7."
ESPN's Tony Grossi found it interesting that Cleveland didn't say that Flacco would be their starter for the 2025 season or beyond Week 1:
"The announcement that the Browns made today was very curious to me. Because nowhere in the announcement did they say Flacco's the quarterback for the season, they say 'for the opener.' That stuck out to me. I think it's intentionally vague. There's no quotes from the coach clarifying it... I think they're leaving the door open for [Kenny] Pickett to make a belated run at Flacco's job."
It could be Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders, but chances are that Joe Flacco won't be the Browns' QB1 for the entire 2025 season. The remaining question is, when will a new quarterback take over under center?