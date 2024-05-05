Browns General Manager Andrew Berry Advises Not To Bet Against "Batman" Nick Chubb
We all know the story by now. Cleveland ventured over to Pittsburgh for a Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. From the first play, we knew we were in for a weird night when a pass intended for Harrison Bryant deflected off of his two palms and into the waiting hands of a Steelers defender for a pick-six.
That wasn't even close to the worst thing to happen that night.
After averaging over six yards per carry, Nick Chubb was able to steady the ship and the Browns were driving to go score and regain the lead. That was until the ball was given to Chubb and Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick decided to go low on the ball carrier and hit him right under his knee, consequently destroying his leg from the knee down.
The road to recovery began there in Pittsburgh and continues today for the 28-year-old and heartbeat of the organization.
On Friday afternoon, Browns fans saw one reference to the Batman and heard another.
General manager Andrew Berry joined The Pat McAfee Show and was asked by Tone Digz, resident Steelers fan, how Chubb's recovery is going because "facing him is a very dangerous thing."
Berry responded, "First of all, nobody wants to bet against Batman. Nick is a special player and a special human being. He is doing well on his road to recovery but he still has a long way to go." Berry continued, "This past month he actually started running on land... After he got hurt he kept his routine like he was preparing for a regular season game. There has been no offseason for (Nick) and he is very determined to get back."
The second reference on Friday can be seen below, directly from Chubb's Instagram page. Somewhere around the time that Berry called on everyone not to count out the Batman, Chubb posted a comic of Batman rising from an injury, just as he is doing now.
Browns fans are starting to see the writing on the wall that Chubb is probably not going to be available for the beginning of the season, yet that does not matter. The only thing that Cleveland fans want to see is No. 24 rise from the ashes, just like his superhero always does.