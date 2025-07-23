Browns' Insider Reveals Brutal Honesty About Quinshon Judkins
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks regarding their offense for the upcoming 2025 NFL season. Not only were they already an uninspiring unit last year, but most of the few bright spots they did have are now gone. Jameis Winston won't be taking snaps, nor will their $230 million quarterback, Deshaun Watson, who will likely miss the entire campaign after rupturing his Achilles again last winter.
The Browns brought in four new gunslingers this offseason in an effort to identify a new QB1, and their battle throughout training camp and preseason is set to be one of the most intriguing storylines across the NFL. Whether Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, or Shedeur Sanders wins the job, though, establishing a consistent running game will be key for Cleveland to take pressure off of their eventual starting quarterback.
With Nick Chubb now with the Houston Texans, the Browns are also looking for a reliable halfback for next season. That was supposed to be second-round pick Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State, but after his arrest for alleged battery and domestic violence, his future is now in question before his first NFL carry.
The case is still ongoing, as is Cleveland's investigation into the matter. Depending on what truths are uncovered, Judkins could be facing severe penalties, both legally and with his status in the NFL. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that these repercussions would be a lot harsher if it weren't for his talent:
"I mean [Quinshon Judkins] is the heir apparent to Nick Chubb. So there is a business component to this. If this were a sixth-round pick, chances are they would not be giving him this second opportunity, or the leash would be extremely short after that."
For now, Judkins remains unsigned by the Browns and absent from training camp, as he and the team are committed to his legal proceedings first.