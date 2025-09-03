Browns May Have New Top Target in 2026 NFL Draft
Before the Cleveland Browns have even kicked off their season against the Cincinnati Bengals, it appears that the team already has eyes on the 2026 NFL Draft. Rumor has it that the Browns are still looking for a franchise quarterback, even though they added two rookie gunslingers last spring.
There were already concerns that the Cleveland brass wasn't giving their 2025 draftees, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, a fair shot when they added them both to a quarterback competition already featuring former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco and trade acquisition Kenny Pickett. Those worries were only further compounded when Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry were spotted on the sidelines of the Texas Longhorns' season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Cleveland stated that it was a team-building trip for Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and the players, but that doesn't really explain why the top brass was there. Rather, it only affirmed the rumors that Haslam has his eyes on Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who came into the season as the presumed top prospect in the 2026 class.
Browns may have seen enough from Arch Manning
If the Cleveland Browns were there to see Arch Manning, they got plenty of good tape, but not in terms of the quarterback's NFL potential. Instead, the team was able to add plenty of cons to its evaluation of the Texas Longhorns' gunslinger. He finished with just 170 yards on 17 of 30 passing for one touchdown to one interception, falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 7-14.
This poor showing from Manning could have encouraged the Browns and Owner Jimmy Haslam to focus on the two rookie quarterbacks they already have in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, but it likely won't. Instead, Cleveland might just start to look elsewhere across the NCAA for a new franchise quarterback.
While Manning had a rough first week, some of the other top QB prospects had very impressive performances. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier threw for 232 yards and a touchdown on 28 of 38 passing in an upset victory over No. 4 Clemson. Drew Allar went for 217 yards and a score while completing 22 of 26 passes for the Penn State Nittany Lions in their blowout win over Nevada.
The week's best game, though, had to go to LaNorris Sellers of the South Carolina Gamecocks. He went 22 of 26 passing against the Virginia Tech Hokies for 209 yards and a touchdown, while also adding another 25 yards and an additional score on the ground.
Of course, there's still plenty of time for Arch Manning to reassert himself as college football's best quarterback prospect, but the Cleveland Browns would be wise to expand their search. Or better yet, they could focus their time on developing the two young gunslingers they already have in-house.