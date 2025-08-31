Outlining the Most Disastrous Scenario for Browns 2025 Season
It's safe to say that the Cleveland Browns don't have a very optimistic outlook for the 2025 NFL season. They're predicted to land toward the bottom of the standings once again. Despite a stout defensive depth chart, the team simply has too many holes and question marks on the other side of the ball to make any real noise this year.
That's not really an issue, though. The Browns aren't really hoping to be competitive this season. If they had, they wouldn't have tasked a 40-year-old, 18-year veteran in Joe Flacco to be their new starting quarterback with two mid-round rookies as his primary backups. Instead, Cleveland has its eyes set on the future.
After trading down with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 draft, the Browns now have the Jags' first-round pick next year, along with their own. They also have an extra fifth and sixth. Between the additional draft capital they have and their predicted bottom-dweller record, Cleveland could wind up with a significant infusion of talent next spring.
What's the worst-case scenario for the Cleveland Browns?
It's been surmised that the Cleveland Browns are planning to use their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to find a new franchise quarterback, whether it be with their own selection, the Jacksonville Jaguars', or using both to trade up to ensure they land the gunslinger they want.
Of course, the Browns already added two promising young prospects in the last draft, adding both Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. With Cleveland Owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry popping up on the sidelines for Arch Manning's debut in Texas at Ohio State, though, rumors that the Browns are looking for another quarterback in 2026 were only further compounded.
The worst-case scenario for this team is a realistic one:
-With veteran Joe Flacco at the helm and a strong defense, the Browns stumble backward into a bad but not horrible record, something between four and seven wins.
-Cleveland doesn't land a top-three pick in the 2026 draft between their own middling finish and an improved Jacksonville Jaguars team led by new head coach Liam Coen.
-Flacco plays well enough to avoid getting yanked for either of the two rookies, and neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders gets enough opportunity for Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns, or the NFL world to properly evaluate their development.
-The Browns trade both of the 2026 first-round picks to move up for Arch Manning or another quarterback prospect, instead of adding two blue-chip prospects in other positions of need.
-Gabriel and Sanders' careers are thrown into limbo, or they're dumped and go on to play good football for another team.
Unless Arch Manning or a different 2026 QB prospect turns out to be a no-brainer, slam-dunk NFL talent, this would be a complete waste of a season and two first-round picks for the Cleveland Browns.