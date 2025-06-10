Browns Insider Hints At Potential Trade With Packers
Greg Newsome had a strong start to his Cleveland Browns career, but injuries and defensive struggles led to a rough showing in 2024. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, the former first-round pick could be on a new team before the end of his fifth season this fall.
The cornerback is seeking a new deal, but if the Browns decide he isn't a part of the team's long-term future, general manager Andrew Berry could look for potential trade partners before Newsome hits free agency in 2026. Browns Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic proposed an outline of a deal on Monday that would send Newsome to Green Bay.
"Not now, but months from now you can envision some sort of Greg Newsome for a GB receiver framework," Jackson wrote in a social media post.
The proposal comes on the heels of the Packers releasing two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander, who had played in just seven games in each of the past two seasons. Green Bay could add more depth to its defensive back room in a trade for Newsome, while the Packers could ship out one of their many young receivers to a Browns team that is hungry for a pass-catcher to pair with Jerry Jeudy.
The Packers currently have Jayden Reed (25 years old), Romeo Doubs (25), Matthew Golden (21), Christian Watson (26), Mecole Hardman (27), Savion Williams (23), Dontayvion Wicks (23), Malik Heath (25) and Bo Melton (26) as wideouts signed to the team. It's highly unlikely that Green Bay keeps all of them, and with most of the receivers being 25 years old or younger, Cleveland could find its Jeudy compliment in a deal for Newsome.
Over four years in Cleveland, Newsome has played in 54 games with 42 starts, totaling 155 tackles, 34 pass breakups and three interceptions.