Browns Connected to Huge Move for Former Packers Pro Bowler
The Cleveland Browns were mostly quiet in free agency this offseason due to the fact that they had significant financial constraints.
However, the Browns have now opened up some cap room thanks to some post-June 1 cuts, which should allow them to add another piece or two between now and the start of the regular season.
Taking that into consideration, a very intriguing player just hit the open market: former Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The Browns are already being urged to make a play for the two-time Pro Bowler, as Jack Duffin of Orange and Brown Report is pleading with Cleveland to sign Alexander, noting that he would represent an outstanding piece opposite Denzel Ward.
When healthy, there is no doubting Alexander's skill level. He is genuinely one of the top cornerbacks in football. But that's just the thing: the 28-year-old has had tremendous difficulty staying on the field, which, coupled with some behavioral issues, is the main reason Green Bay decided to part ways with him to begin with.
Alexander played in just seven games last season and has appeared in a grand total of 34 out of a possible 68 contests over the last four years. He made the Pro Bowl during his last fully healthy campaign in 2022, when he racked up 56 tackles, five interceptions and 14 passes defended, but there is no doubt that he comes with some injury baggage.
Not only that, but would Alexander really want to sign with the Browns? You would think that the former first-round pick would be aiming to sign with a contender, and Cleveland absolutely does not offer that attribute.
If Alexander is interested in the Browns, however, it certainly wouldn't hurt Cleveland to weigh the possibility of signing him to a one-year, incentive-laden contract.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Do Cleveland Browns Already Have the Next Nick Chubb?
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Major Warning Over QB Situation
MORE: Browns Fans Get Painfully Honest on Cleveland's Biggest Need
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Send Unforgettable Message to Nick Chubb
MORE: Cleveland Browns Again Linked to Perennial Pro Bowl WR