Browns Insider Indicates When Starting QB Will Be Revealed
The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle is about to officially begin. As of Tuesday, July 22, all players were required to report for training camp. The first open practice is set for mid-afternoon on Friday, July 25.
There hasn’t been any clear indication of who the favorite is for the Week 1 starting job so far. Joe Flacco has an advantage as a long-time veteran who has experience as a former Super Bowl champion, but his age is just as much of a detractor at this point in his career. Kenny Pickett has over two dozen starts under his belt, but he hasn't exactly established himself as a clear QB1 in the NFL through his first three seasons.
Shedeur Sanders was reportedly very impressive in the team's OTAs and rookie minicamp, but he might be the biggest underdog as a fifth-round pick. Dillon Gabriel has also won some favor from the Browns' coaching staff so far, but he'll have to show a lot more throughout training camp to secure the starting nod. It seemed like Cleveland might need the entirety of training camp and preseason to make their decision for Week 1, but that might not be the case.
Cleveland Browns could name a starting quarterback by Week 2 of preseason
The Cleveland Browns aren't just assessing between two options at quarterback. They have four new gunslingers who deserve an honest shot to win the gig.
That would suggest that they would use all of the time available to them before deciding their Week 1 starter, but it seems that the team is determined to choose a QB1 earlier on to maximize their preparations ahead of season kick-off. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will likely name a starter under center before Week 3 of preseason:
"By the time the Browns practice against the Eagles on Aug. 13 and 14, it will be easier to see which way the Browns are leaning.
The QB1 in those practices has a good chance to be the Week 1 starter, although the Browns will get some good data from the second preseason game in Philly too. Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will likely split that game, probably in that order, and they can both gain some ground in the competition. I just think it needs to end sooner than later to get the starter ready to play."
It's important to note that these are Cabot's thoughts rather than a direct statement from Head Coach Kevin Stefanski or any member of the staff. Should none of the quarterbacks separate themselves from the pack at that point, or if there are multiple viable remaining options still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns drag it out throughout the rest of preseason.