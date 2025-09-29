Cleveland Browns offense continues to disappoint, and it’s nothing new
Cleveland Browns fans didn’t expect too much from this offense heading into the 2025-2026 campaign, but now, after four weeks, even the already-tempered expectations are not being met. The Browns currently have the second-lowest points per game in the NFL, averaging just 14, and are also 26th in total yards per game at 279.8.
Quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled mightily, providing some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL currently. His six interceptions are the second-most in the NFL, and he is ranked dead last in passer rating. On top of everything else, his two touchdown passes are 34th in the NFL, not even cracking the top 32.
This Browns offense under Kevin Stefanski has struggled mightily ever since the renaissance of Flacco fever in a year where the offense was already facing its questions and concerns. In games where Stefanski has been the play-caller, the Cleveland Browns haven’t scored 20+ points since December 28, 2023, on Thursday Night Football against the New York Jets.
In that stretch of games since then, the Browns have averaged just 14.8 points per game in the past 13 games called by Stefanski. In total, since 2021, in games with Stefanski as the play-caller, the Browns are averaging 18.92 points per game.
This is not a new problem and is something the team needs to address immediately, as they have once again assembled one of the best defenses in the NFL that, if paired with a league-average offense, could likely lead to plenty of wins for the Browns if they could begin putting points on the board.
As of right now, it is believed that Flacco will be the starter again next week across the pond against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans have been clamoring for a change, wanting to see what rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are capable of, but it seems Stefanski and the Browns staff are not ready to make that move yet.
When asked about making a switch at quarterback this week, Stefanski declined a concrete answer.
“That’s not our focus … We didn’t do enough on offense.”
The offense doesn’t go without any positives, as Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin have continued to prove their worth as draft picks, as well as UDFA Isaiah Bond, who has shown some flashes in the passing game, including making two nice grabs Sunday in Detroit.
Time will tell if Stefanski will be able to get the offense turned around this year, but fans are growing more and more tired as the years go on of being unable to put up over 20 points in football games.