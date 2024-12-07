Browns' Former Top Pick Likely Done in Cleveland After Key Decision
The Jedrick Wills era appears to have officially come to an end for the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns placed Wills on the injured reserve list on Saturday (via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi), ending his 2024 campaign and likely putting a period at the end of his Cleveland tenure.
Wills has been dealing with a knee injury that limited him to just five games this season.
It has certainly been a messy breakup between the former-first round pick and the Browns, as he was benched earlier in the season after making what he called a "business decision" to sit out of a game.
Wills, who played his collegiate football at the University of Alabama, was selected by Cleveland with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He immediately began the Browns' starting left tackle during his rookie campaign and was solid, but never really lived up to his billing.
Over the last couple of seasons, the 25-year-old played in a combined 13 contests due to persistent knee issues that could very well have an adverse effect on the potential contract he signs in free agency this coming offseason.
Given his age and talent, there is no doubt that Wills will draw some interest, but the chances of him securing a lucrative long-term deal given his checkered injury history seems rather slim.
Cleveland has been absolutely ravaged by injuries all season and has been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL, as it sits at 3-9 heading into its Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.