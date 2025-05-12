Browns Digest

Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes Strong Statement After Saddening Injury Update

Cleveland's linebacker sent an emotional message to fans on Monday afternoon.

Gavin Dorsey

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) pauses for a moment of reflection during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) pauses for a moment of reflection during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
On Monday afternoon, the Browns announced that linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform List and miss the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a neck injury in Cleveland's Week 8 win over Baltimore last season, landing him on Injured Reserve for the rest of the year. After the Browns officially ruled Owusu-Koramoah out for the 2025 campaign, the 25-year-old linebacker sent a message to Cleveland fans, thanking them for their support and thanking the team's doctors who are assisting in his recovery.

"From day one, you embraced me as more than a player, but also as a brother and young man with purpose," Owusu-Koramoah wrote in a social media post. "While I won't suit up this season, I'm focused on what I can control — my healing, my mindset and my faith. The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps."

Owusu-Koramoah has started 49 career games for the Browns, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Over four seasons with the team, Owusu-Koramoah has combined for 308 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

"I've given my heart to this game," Owusu-Koramoah continued. "I don't know what's next, but I'll continue trusting my medical team, serving my community and backing my brothers on the field."

In August, Owusu-Koramoah signed a three-year extension with the Browns worth $37.5 million. The contract stability will give the young linebacker the ability to rehabilitate with the team in hopes of a 2026 return to the field without the added stress of financial uncertainty.

