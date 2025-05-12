Cleveland Browns Make Massive Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Announcement
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a scary neck injury midway through last season, placing his NFL future in serious question.
Well, we now know about his status for 2025, as the Browns have revealed that the former Pro Bowler will be sidelined for the season.
Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury during Cleveland's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens last October and was stretchered off the field.
The good news is that Owusu-Koramoah is perfectly fine in terms of day-to-day activities. He was even seen walking into the Browns facility last month and appeared to be in good spirits. However, that does not necessarily mean he will be playing football again, or at least anytime soon.
Owusu-Koramoah had registered 61 tackles, three sacks and an interception in eight games before the injury last season. He racked up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of picks and six passes defended the year prior, earning his first Pro Bowl appearance.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Owusu-Koramoah enjoyed a couple of solid campaigns for Cleveland to begin his career, but didn't truly break out until 2023. The Browns even handed him a three-year contract extension following his brilliant season.
Now, Cleveland is left with a rather gaping hole in its linebacking corps and on its defense in general, as Owusu-Koramoah was one of the generals of the unit along with Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward.
