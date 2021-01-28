Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Named Coach Of The Year By 101 Awards

Kevin Stefanski has added another Coach of the Year award to his resume, this time from 101 Awards. A successful season by the first year head coach is getting it’s due attention.
Author:
Publish date:

Cleveland Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski has added another Coach of the Year award to his resume. The 101 Awards has named Stefanski the winner in the AFC, Ron Rivera took home the award for the NFC coach of the year. 101 Awards voting was brought together with many members of the media taking vote.

This is the third outlet to name Stefanski the Coach of the Year. Sporting News and PFWA both have previously named Stefanski the Coach of the Year already.

Cleveland hired their head coach just over a year ago and it was a very successful first season for Stefanski and his team. Winning 11 games brought a new sense of expectation to Cleveland. There is a new standard in Cleveland and that is led by no other than Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski came in and won 11 games under harsh circumstances of playing in a pandemic. An off-season that did not have a sense of normalcy made it tough for any coach, let alone a first time head coach in the NFL. This was single handily the most impressive thing with the Browns this season, along with a playoff win over an AFC North rival. The success that Stefanski had this season will be expected to pour over into the future.

Stefanski implemented his offense to success quickly and looked like one of the better coaches in the league, all in his first season. This is just another award that is very deserving for the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. 

