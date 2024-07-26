Browns' Kevin Stefanski Reveals Major Nick Chubb Injury Update
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is making his way back from a devastating knee injury that knocked him out for 2023 in Week 2 last September.
Chubb has started training camp on the PUP list, which does not come as much of a surprise.
However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a fairly positive update on his star rusher at practice on Friday.
“I’d say Nick is progressing exactly where he should be,” Stefanski said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “You know Nick. I know Nick. I mean, he’s pushing it. He’s doing everything that (the team’s medical staff is) asking him to do, and as much as he can do more than that, within reason, within what the medical side wants him to do."
There is no definitive timetable for Chubb's return, although the four-time Pro Bowler said last month that he is not ruling out playing in Week 1 (although that seems pretty unrealistic at this point).
Stefanski was also sure to temper expectations.
"But I wouldn’t say him being out there is an indication of when he’s back," he said. "He’ll be back when he’s back.”
Chubb has looked terrific in workout videos, although he obviously still has a decent way to go in his recovery. The last thing Cleveland wants to do is get Chubb back out there too soon and risk re-injury.
Remember: Chubb also sustained a severe injury to the same left knee back in college, so the Browns are understandably treating him with kid gloves.
The last time we saw a fully healthy Chubb on the field for a full season, he racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The 28-year-old rattled off four straight 1,000-yard campaigns between 2019 and 2022. He has also never averaged less than five yards per carry in his career, topping out at 5.6 yards per attempt in 2021.
If Chubb is forced to miss extensive time in 2024, Cleveland will have to rely on Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman (most likely) to bear the load.