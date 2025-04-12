Browns' Kevin Stefanski Rumored to 'Love' This Surprising QB Prospect
Even after trading for Kenny Pickett and signing Joe Flacco, the Cleveland Browns could still opt to select a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Whether that happens with the No. 2, No. 33, No. 67 or No. 94 overall pick — if at all — remains to be seen. However, a new report claims that an intriguing quarterback prospect has caught head coach Kevin Stefanski's eye.
Speaking on his self-named show on 92.3 The Fan, sports anchor and radio host Ken Carman said that Stefanski 'loves' Alabama prospect Jalen Milroe. The Crimson Tide passer has been widely projected to be drafted in the top three rounds, but rapidly rising stock and an invitation to attend the NFL Draft in person have led analysts to believe Milroe could be selected as high as the first round.
"The theory goes against everything that [Stefanski] has done historically," Carman said on Thursday morning. "But also, Kevin Stefanski is a guy that has to think forward and knows that the position is going to change. There will be more Jalen Milroes in the world than there's going to be Kirk Cousinses in the world coming soon. We know this, don't we? So is Kevin chasing something that maybe he's not able to do?"
Milroe rose to prominence as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, when he finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting and led Alabama to the College Football Playoff. The talented dual-threat passer threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023, but had just 16 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 2024.
However, Milroe was still a threat with his legs, rushing for 32 touchdowns on the ground over the last two seasons. At Alabama's Pro Day, Milroe reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has shown very tangible traits that could be appealing for Stefanski and the Browns organization.