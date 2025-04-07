SEC Quarterback May Be Trending Towards Being Cleveland Browns' Pick
With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have been rumored to be seriously considering drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The only healthy passer on Cleveland's roster is recently acquired Kenny Pickett, so the team will likely need to select one in the upcoming NFL Draft.
However, recent reporting suggests that the Browns could be leaning toward Colorado two-way star and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with their top selection. Cleveland also owns the first pick in the second round, No. 33 overall, and the Browns could look to take a quarterback then or trade up into the end of the first round to secure a contract with a fifth-year option.
If Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the pick at No. 2, the Browns could take a passer in the second round that has caught their eye. According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland recently held a private workout with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in an outing labeled as "impressive." Milroe also worked out for the Saints and met with the Jets and Steelers.
In 2023, Milroe finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting as he brought the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. Through the air, Milroe put up 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he was also electric on the ground. The redshirt sophomore ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Milroe was fourth in the 2024 preseason Heisman odds, but struggled in his final season in Tuscaloosa. The junior racked up 16 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions while rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores. Alabama went 9-4 and finished 17th in the final AP Poll.
Despite the down season, Milroe is still a playmaker with game-breaking speed. At his March 19 Pro Day, Milroe ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. There's no doubt that he would instantly be one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league.
While most mocks project Milroe to be taken in the middle rounds, the Katy, Texas native accepted an invite to attend the NFL Draft in person. That could mean professional scouts and teams around the league think Milroe's rising stock could sneak him into the end of the first round.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, a record six quarterbacks were selected with the top 12 picks. In a thinner QB class, that may not be the case this year, but several teams still need quarterbacks and the Browns may have to make a move to get the right one.