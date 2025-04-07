Browns Digest

SEC Quarterback May Be Trending Towards Being Cleveland Browns' Pick

The Browns could select an electrifying player to lead their offense.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (QB11) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (QB11) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have been rumored to be seriously considering drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The only healthy passer on Cleveland's roster is recently acquired Kenny Pickett, so the team will likely need to select one in the upcoming NFL Draft.

However, recent reporting suggests that the Browns could be leaning toward Colorado two-way star and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with their top selection. Cleveland also owns the first pick in the second round, No. 33 overall, and the Browns could look to take a quarterback then or trade up into the end of the first round to secure a contract with a fifth-year option.

If Hunter or Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is the pick at No. 2, the Browns could take a passer in the second round that has caught their eye. According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Cleveland recently held a private workout with Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in an outing labeled as "impressive." Milroe also worked out for the Saints and met with the Jets and Steelers.

In 2023, Milroe finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting as he brought the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff. Through the air, Milroe put up 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, but he was also electric on the ground. The redshirt sophomore ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Milroe was fourth in the 2024 preseason Heisman odds, but struggled in his final season in Tuscaloosa. The junior racked up 16 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions while rushing for 726 yards and 20 scores. Alabama went 9-4 and finished 17th in the final AP Poll.

Despite the down season, Milroe is still a playmaker with game-breaking speed. At his March 19 Pro Day, Milroe ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds. There's no doubt that he would instantly be one of the fastest quarterbacks in the league.

While most mocks project Milroe to be taken in the middle rounds, the Katy, Texas native accepted an invite to attend the NFL Draft in person. That could mean professional scouts and teams around the league think Milroe's rising stock could sneak him into the end of the first round.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, a record six quarterbacks were selected with the top 12 picks. In a thinner QB class, that may not be the case this year, but several teams still need quarterbacks and the Browns may have to make a move to get the right one.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News