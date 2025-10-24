Browns key contributor expected to make season debut against Patriots
Reinforcements are coming to the Browns defensive line, a unit that has already proven to be one of the best in the league this season.
Last year’s second round draft pick, Mike Hall Jr., hasn’t played a game this whole season as he has dealt with a leg injury he sustained near the end of last year.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed this week that Hall will officially make his season debut this week against the New England Patriots, ending a streak of seven missed games.
Stefanski said they have to be smart about how they use him in his debut. His usage may determine how the game is going.
Notably, Hall passed a physical back in August and has been clear to play since week one. He was never placed on injury reserve, but has still been ruled out week after week.
Hall will have to work hard to find playing time on a deep defensive line. He’ll likely start the game as defensive tackle number five, with opportunities to rotate in and move up on the depth chart.
Rookie Mason Graham and Maliek Collins have been the two starters, and both are having fantastic seasons so far this year. Veteran Shelby Harris and undrafted rookie Adin Huntington have been the backups, consistently rotating in and contributing all season long.
Harris has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. If Hall is able to prove himself ahead of the trade deadline, it seems likely Harris could be moved to give Hall more playing time.
Hall’s career with the Browns didn’t start out on the best note. He was suspended for the first five games of his career after dealing with legal issues, making his debut near the midpoint of the season last year as well.
He flashed plenty of potential as a pass rusher though. Hall started three games and played in eight last year. He racked up 14 tackles and a sack, creating 11 total pressures as a rusher.
Originally out of Ohio State, the Browns drafted Hall with the idea of him being a high-caliber pass rusher alongside Myles Garrett. Cleveland knew he showed inconsistency with his abilities, but believed that could be fixed with reps. It’s been difficult to make progress with Hall, considering his unavailability over the past two seasons.
While Hall may not see many reps against the Patriots, those reps will be important to determine his future. All that missed time hurt his place in the lineup, and if he can’t beat out any of the established pieces, his tenure in Cleveland may be shorter than most expected.