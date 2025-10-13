Cleveland Browns are listening to offers on veteran defensive lineman
The Browns have been busy shipping players out this season, sending Greg Newsome and Joe Flacco in the last few weeks. It seems unlikely the Browns are done yet, with the trade deadline being on Nov. 4.
One Browns insider believes the next player on the move could be a veteran on the defensive line.
Mary Kay Cabot, the longtime Browns reporter for the Cleveland Plain Dealer, reported that the Browns will be listening to offers for their 11-year veteran at defensive tackle, Shelby Harris.
Harris was originally brought to Cleveland in 2023 as a rotational piece of the line. Since then, he’s been a consistent piece of the defense. He tallied three sacks, two forced fumbles and over 60 tackles during his last two seasons in Cleveland.
This season, Harris’s role with the team has been heavily reduced. The defensive line is better than ever, and Harris has been the outside man looking in.
Rookie Mason Graham, who the Browns drafted with the fifth overall pick, has been the main man on the line this year. He is partnered with Maliek Collins, who had a breakout season this year. Collins has 3.5 sacks already this season, and has been a force holding up lineman in the run game.
The Browns have also seemingly found a gem in undrafted rookie Adin Huntington this season. Huntington has seamlessly rotated into the line this year, as well as providing value as a fullback for the offense and a special teams player this season.
Soon, Mike Hall Jr. will be back to the defense as well. The Browns drafted Hall last season in the second round, meaning they’ll give him every opportunity to prove himself. He dealt with legal troubles to start his career, and a lingering injury to start this season.
Hall showed plenty of flashes, but never any consistency. According to Cabot, he’s expected to be back soon. If he can work in as a rotational piece, he’ll begin to earn some trust.
Harris on the other hand, is 34-years old and struggling to find time on the field. He has just three tackles all year long. Harris does have one of the Browns biggest highlights all season, blocking a potential game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers, leading to the Browns only win of the season.
Harris isn’t going to contribute to the Browns much when Hall comes back. It doesn’t make sense to keep a veteran tackle around just for a chance at a blocked field goal.
If a team shows interest in making a slight improvement to their defensive line, it shouldn’t take much to convince the Browns to pick up another draft pick on a swap.