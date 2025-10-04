Browns legend makes stunning prediction about Deshaun Watson
Dillon Gabriel is set to make his first career start in London this Sunday. While it would be ideal for the rookie to break out and take the quarterback reins, most Cleveland Browns seasons will show you that it’s likely more than two quarterbacks will start.
Legendary Cleveland Browns player Josh Cribbs, Hanford Dixon and Phil Taylor see a world where quarterback Deshaun Watson starts for the Browns this season, which they discussed on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's Top Dawgs Show.
“There’s another quarterback waiting in the wings,” Dixon said. “For all that money we just spent.”
With $80M due to Watson next season, Dixon is right to call into consideration Watson’s lofty price tag. The legendary Browns cornerback went on to note that Watson may be the preferred option to an inexperienced Shedeur Sanders. Taylor took it one step further.
“He should get a shot before Flacco goes back in,” Taylor said. “He better.”
Flacco’s start to 2025 is arguably worse than Watson’s 2024. Watson held a 5:3 TD:INT compared to Flacco’s 2:6. Watson has averaged 5.3 yards per attempt to Flacco’s 5.1. Watson’s paltry 79.0 passer rating shines next to Flacco’s 60.3 rating. Watson failed to throw for 200 yards in seven tries (Flacco did once), but at least his legs provided 148 rushing yards.
Watson, who has drastically underperformed his $230M guaranteed contract, has been sidelined since tearing his achilles Week 7 last year. Watson has posted videos since training camp documenting his return to football form.
Mary Kay Cabot reported that near the end of August, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and GM Andrew Berry watched Watson’s throwing workout. Cabot reported that Watson was “dropping back with agility and ease, and launching the ball downfield with good velocity.”
While Watson’s Cleveland tenure has been disastrous at best, Cribbs and Dixon see a world where Watson starts in Cleveland this season.
“They watched him workout,” Cribbs said. “It’s not far-fetched for a DW4 appearance.”
While it’s not far-fetched for Watson to play, is the money on his contract more valuable than playing time for Gabriel or Sanders? Some would argue weeding out the rookies to find their pedigree is paramount, but Dixon sees the argument that money is a contributing factor.
Should Gabriel miss a start or be removed for injury, the Browns face a fork in the road. Continue the future or make bad mistakes worse.