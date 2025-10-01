Why Dillon Gabriel starting could pave the way for Deshaun Watson's return to the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have decided it’s time for a change at quarterback, with the expectation on Tuesday being that they'll go with rookie Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings in London.
Joe Flacco’s time as the starting quarterback has come to an end, at least for right now. After making the call to go with their third-round rookie in Gabriel, it raises some questions as to where the Browns' heads are at in their quarterback room as we’re now a quarter of the way through the 2025 season.
Gabriel will become the Browns 41st different starting quarterback since they returned to Cleveland in 1999, and with the Browns, nothing is guaranteed. Fans have been wondering whether or not they’ll see another quarterback change at some point this season, and if another name will be added to that endless list of Cleveland's past signal callers.
Shedeur Sanders is still listed as the third string quarterback behind Flacco as he heads to the bench, which means it will all depend on Gabriel's performance this week and beyond as to how long his tenure could be. According to former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III, Flacco will remain the backup quarterback — not Sanders.
Gabriel controls his own destiny, but another name still lingers in the conversation of quarterback options as the season rolls on. The Browns have a decision to make on another quarterback, one that has received quite a mixed review in his time with Cleveland, that being Deshaun Watson.
News of Watson has been relatively quiet as of late, as he continues his rehab on his torn Achilles he suffered last season, until yesterday morning where we learned more on where Cleveland is at with their decision on Watson.
Watson has been active on social media all off-season posting videos of his rehab as well as private workouts throwing and training to get back on the field. Watson spends time with the team, participating in walkthroughs and meetings to stay up to speed on their offensive gameplans.
It has almost been a year to the date since Watson tore his Achilles, with his injury occurring on October 20th, 2025, in week seven. With a typical recovery for most Achilles injuries, that puts the average time of around nine to twelve months in line with Watson’s rehabilitation frame.
It could be a matter of time before we see Watson suit up for another game with the Cleveland Browns, and if that ultimately happens, will he be able to return to his former self, one that has seen success at times, but also his fair share of struggles.