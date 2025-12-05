Browns legend expresses belief in Shedeur Sanders ahead of clash against Cam Ward

There have been mixed reviews of Cleveland Browns rookie starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders after two starts and three games.

While some have concerns about his accuracy, others love his natural arm talent and believe he's a future starter on the team. That's precisely how former Browns legend Hanford Dixon feels as he shared on BIGPLAY's The Top Dawgs Show, as he gave Sanders a glowing review.

"Guys, I got to tell you this, it was beautiful, beautiful 36-yard touchdown pass that Shedeur threw to (Harold) Fannin. Beautiful, beautiful pass that he threw. People can say what they want to say, and I'm going to tell you guys again. You watch and see what I tell you. That boy is the truth. He is going to be our starting quarterback."

⌚⌚ pic.twitter.com/emXoDtmZ6K — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 3, 2025

The first three games he has played have had their ups and downs, but he is improving with each game. After completing just 25% of his passes in the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Sanders has since completed 55% in the win against the Las Vegas Raiders and 64% in the loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

For the season, Sanders is at a 50.8% completion percentage for 405 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions in three games. He has also added 21 rushing yards in those contests as well.

One of the biggest concerns for Sanders coming into the NFL Draft was his maturity, following a string of reports that he handled draft interviews as if the team were interviewing for his services, not the other way around. Since coming to Cleveland, Browns fans have not seen that kind of character from him.

Another concern is with his making quicker decisions with the football. Sanders tends to try to buy himself time, then miscalculate and take a sack or make a mistake.

He's taken a lot on the chin and has continued to fight through. From battling with three other quarterbacks for the starting job to backing up fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel for about a month, Sanders has faced a lot of adversity and has fought through all of it.

Sure, the final product of Sanders is not 100% perfect as he's got some things to learn at the position, but the natural arm talent and the football IQ are there for him. Fans can tell that he is from a football family.

Going into Week 14, he faces another rookie quarterback, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, who also shared the NFL Draft journey. This game could be a defining one for either guy, as they try to prove to the league that they belong. More is on Sanders than Ward, though, as Sanders tries to win the Browns' QB job outright from Gabriel and Deshaun Watson for 2026.