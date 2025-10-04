Browns legend suggests Joe Flacco wasn't the only issue with Cleveland's offense
The Cleveland Browns have started their season in what many are considering to be a rather disappointing start, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. While Cleveland’s schedule to this point hasn’t been the easiest of paths, their offensive production hasn’t appeared to improve much at all since their season opener against Cincinnati.
With a recent change at the quarterback position from veteran Joe Flacco to rookie Dillon Gabriel, the hopes are that the offense can find an identity as the league approaches a crucial week five of the season. In Cleveland’s case, this week is as crucial as they come, with a road match-up against the Minnesota Vikings and their stout defense in London where the world will see the debut of Gabriel.
The Browns are hoping they’ll see the production out of Gabriel that earned him such a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, a type of production seen during his days specifically in his time at Oregon.
Browns legend Hanford Dixon spoke on The Top Dawgs Show via the BIGPLAY Sports Network about Cleveland’s first four weeks, giving his opinion on the offense up to this point.
"We all have to play better on offense," Dixon said.
If all 11 players on their offense are going to play better, it’s going to have to start with the improvement of quarterback play. It’s been apparent that their offense seems to all have their fair share of lapses, which is true for any team, but Flacco’s inability to move around the pocket swiftly and make the correct reads on time has set a slow tone for everyone.
With Gabriel set to start this weekend, the hopes are that his style of play will instill a new life into the Browns offense, potentially stretching the field more than we’ve seen, which could give his playmakers increased room to find space and make a play down field.
Dixon also commented on who he feels the blame should fall on between Cleveland's receivers or Flacco.
"Receivers have just been terrible," Dixon said on his show.
Cleveland’s offense hasn't given fans much to be excited about, ranking near the bottom in almost every category both scoring and in yardage. They rank 31st in scoring in the NFL, putting up only 14 points per game and totaling 293.3 yards per game, which is ranked 27th in the NFL.
Their passing game hasn’t been terrible from a statistical point of view but overall has looked very inefficient compared to other teams. Defenses in today’s NFL are much quicker than ever before, which supports the claim that Flacco’s lack of mobility plays a large part in their sluggish start.
Gabriel brings mobility to the table, and with Cleveland’s receiver room facing their own set of struggles and injuries, the presence of extending plays and relying on smart decision making will be Cleveland’s key to success with the rookie as their quarterback.
Cleveland hopes to turn their offensive woes around as they kickoff in London this Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at 9:30 a.m.