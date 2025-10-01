Dillon Gabriel named Cleveland Browns starting QB; Joe Flacco benched
There’s a new sheriff in town. Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that the Browns are officially benching veteran Joe Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel.
The move comes after a 1-3 start to the Browns’ season, in which the offense seemingly got worse every game. The Browns 2025 offense under Flacco is a far cry from 2023’s success. Total offense? 27th. Passing yards-per-game? 20th, which is not as impressive as it sounds when you’re always trailing. Rushing yards-per-game? 30th. Points-per-game? 31st of 32.
Gabriel, who the Browns drafted in the third round, takes over for Flacco as the Browns cross the pond in London. In limited regular season action, Gabriel is 3-for-4 passing for 19 yards and a passing touchdown. In two games of preseason action, Gabriel passed 25-for-37 (67.6%) for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Aside from Gabriel, rookie Shedeur Sanders remains third on the Browns depth chart behind Flacco.
Gabriel ended his college career at Oregon after stops at Central Florida and Oklahoma. While Gabriel’s senior season ended in a blowout loss to Ohio State, Dillon is one of the most prolific collegiate quarterbacks ever. Gabriel holds a number of FBS records, most notably touchdowns responsible for and points responsible for.
Gabriel’s 155 career touchdown passes are tied with former Browns QB Case Keenum for the most in FBS history.
Gabriel will be without receiver Cedric Tillman this weekend, which does not bode well for the rookie. The Browns have leaned heavily on tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. with the lack of production from the wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy, who will make $41 million guaranteed on his contract extension, is tied for 48th in the NFL in receiving yards.
The Browns next wide receiver on the depth chart? Isaiah Bond, 126th in the NFL. The Browns will have to rely heavily on the run game and getting Gabriel into rhythm throws to make this work with the severe lack of talent around him.
Flacco getting benched opens up many opportunities in the QB room. Gabriel will get the go, and should have a fair leash, but the Browns have multiple QBs behind him. If Flacco starts again, that means something went wrong.
Mary Kay Cabot indicated that Deshaun Watson will be ready to return at some point this season, and some Browns’ fans believe Sanders is the lottery ticket the franchise has been waiting for.