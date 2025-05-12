Browns Make Interesting Roster Addition of Former Seahawks Defender
Just hours after signing free agent safety Damontae Kazee on Monday morning, Cleveland is bringing more depth to its defensive backfield.
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns have agreed to a deal with safety Rayshawn Jenkins. The 31-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Seahawks, but was cut halfway into a two-year contract in March.
In his lone season in Seattle, Jenkins played in 13 games with nine starts. He missed four games midseason due to a hand injury that landed him on Injured Reserve, but still managed to total 53 tackles and two sacks. In a Week 5 win against the Giants, Jenkins returned a fumble recovery for a 102-yard touchdown.
Prior to being placed on Injured Reserve on October 16, Jenkins had played 100% of possible snaps for the Seahawks' defense. When he returned on November 24, his playing time dipped significantly, dropping to just 35.7% of Seattle's defensive snaps.
The Chargers drafted Jenkins in 2017, where he made 61 total appearances and started 31 games in his last two seasons. He then signed with the Jaguars in 2021 after four years in L.A., notching five interceptions in his 48 starts.
Over his eight-year career, Jenkins has combined to log 517 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has played in 122 NFL games.
Jenkins joins Kazee, who the Browns signed Monday as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland's safety room also includes Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, Christopher Edmonds, Trey Dean III and Donovan McMillon.