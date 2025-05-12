Cleveland Browns Add Former Steelers Key Defender
The Cleveland Browns could definitely afford to improve their defense, which exhibited major signs of slippage last season after finishing No. 1 in the NFL the year prior.
While the Browns' financial situation has prevented them from making significant free-agent additions, they did make an interesting pickup on Monday, signing former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee, via Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Kazee spent the last three years with the Steelers and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 15 games and registered 31 tackles, an interception and a couple of passes defended.
The 31-year-old's versatility paid major dividends for Pittsburgh, as he possesses the ability to play multiple positions in the secondary.
Kazee, who played his collegiate football at San Diego State, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
He enjoyed four productive campaigns in Atlanta, including a terrific sophomore season in which he racked up 82 tackles, seven picks and 10 passes defended.
Kazee also took a one-year detour with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 before joining the Steelers that ensuing offseason.
The Browns lost safety Juan Thornhill to Pittsburgh (ironically enough) earlier in free agency, so Kazee could essentially be viewed as a Thornhill replacement.
Cleveland now has a group of safeties that includes Kazee, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman. The Browns also signed undrafted free agent Donovan McMillon, and they added Trey Dean on a reserve/futures contract back in January.
Kazee certainly seems to have a great chance of making Cleveland's 53-man roster.
