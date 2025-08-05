Browns Make Shedeur Sanders Announcement For First Preseason Game
As the Cleveland Browns quickly approach their first preseason contest ahead of the 2025 NFL season, recent reports indicate who the franchise will roll out first at quarterback on Friday.
According to Browns' beat writer Mary Kay Cabot on Tuesday, Cleveland is expected to start rookie quarterback Sheduer Sanders on the road against the Carolina Panthers, due to both Kenny Pickett and Dillion Gabriel dealing with injuries.
What This Means For Sanders
Ever since ganeral manager Andrew Berry selected the young talent out of Colorado, Sanders has fought an uphill battle to carve out a role with the franchise. Despite taking both Gabriel and Sanders in the most recent draft, the front office also traded former Browns' quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett, while also signing Flacco in April. The log-jam of quarterbacks in Cleveland has limited the fifth-round pick snap counts throughout the training camp, which has made it difficult for Sanders to carve out a role.
Now, the son of former NFL legend Deion Sanders has an opportunity to display his potential in Carolina on Friday night. Fans have already seen a glimpse of Sander taking advantage of the increased workload earlier this week, as he's made plenty of terrific plays in practice.
With Sanders getting the start in game one, this becomes a big game for a young quarterback looking to rise up the ranks in Cleveland. On Monday, the Browns released their first official depth chart ahead of the 2025 season, which featured Sanders as the fourth quarterback on the roster. If the 23-year-old shines during the preseason matchup, he could open the door for a conversation between him and Gabriel for the QB3 spot moving forward.
Throughout his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders demonstrated he is well-rounded with accuracy and toughness while at the helm. In his final collegiate season, Sanders finished with 4,134 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing an incredible 74 percent of his passing attempts. However, many were shocked when the highly-touted gunslinger dropped to day three of the 2025 NFL Draft, despite his impressive 2024 campaign. When the chance of selecting Sanders presented itself in round five, Berry, the longtime general manager, did not pass up on him.
The Browns are slated to take on the Panthers this Friday, with kickoff being set for 7:00 PM EST on NFL Network.