Browns' QB Coach Reveals Thoughts on Kenny Pickett Through Training Camp
With the Cleveland Browns' 2025 training camp in full swing, the quarterback position continues to be the main question heading into the upcoming season. However, there is one name that has been impressing the coaching staff throughout the first two days of camp.
When speaking to the media on Friday, Browns' quarterback coach Bill Musgrave told reporters that quarterback Kenny Pickett has been "stellar" throughout the first two days of training camp.
"[Kenny's] first two days have been stellar," Musgrave said. "He had one throw that he was late yesterday that resulted in an interception, which is okay. We don't want interceptions, but at times, we learn a lot from when we stub our toe, even more than when we have our triumphs. But he's had his share of triumphs these last two days, especially when throwing on the run. [He's] incredibly accurate for just jumping back into camp after us being off for a number of weeks."
After being the backup for the Philadelphia Eagles during their Super Bowl run last season, general manager Andrew Berry traded quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round pick for Pickett back in March. The former Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 first-round pick was part of the franchise's major overhaul at the position, as he became one of four quarterbacks that were added to the roster this offseason.
With the current state of the room heading into training camp, the battle for the starting quarterback position remains up in the air for the 2025 season. Veteran Joe Flacco has the most experience with the team after leading the Browns to a playoff appearance in 2023, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will presumably need time to develop.
