    January 5, 2022
    Browns Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio Awarded Local PFWA Honors

    It’s been a special season for Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio, this is just another personal accolade for the two players.

    The 2021 season maybe did not go the way the Cleveland Browns have wanted it to. That result surely isn’t on players such as Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio. These two players have played at an all-pro level and should receive some personal accolades to close out the year.

    Both are pro bowlers, but now PFWA has honored the two as well. Garrett was voted the PFWA Joe Thomas Award winner for the second consecutive season. Garrett and Bitonio were named co-winners of the PFWA Dino Lucarelli 'Good Guy Award.'

    Garrett has been special this season, his 15 sacks are the most for a Browns’ player in one season. The star pass rusher has a career high 50 tackles and even recorded a touchdown this season.

    Read More

    Bitonio has been an anchor at left guard, even played left tackle at a very high level when asked to. Bitonio has aged perfectly for the Browns, enjoying maybe his best season yet.

    The 'Good Guy Award' is awarde annually to a player for their cooperation with the media and for the way the player carries himself in the community, with his teammates. Bitonio has won the award three times, the most in team history and Garrett is a first-time recipient.

