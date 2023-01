Browns Myles Garrett Finishes  Second in 'Sack Score' According to Trench Warfare

When you break it down, Myles Garrett's season was even more special than it looks.

When you take a look at the season that Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett had you will see why he's one of the game's best. Garrett finished with a 'Sack Score' of 15.75 in 2022 according to Trench Warfare.

Garrett has one rare sack according to the metrics, which is a 1-on-1 win with what is considered an elite pass protector. Micah Parsons was the only other top five edge rusher to score a rare sack with Garrett, he finished with two.

Eagles edge rusher Haasan Reddick led the league with a 'Sack Score' of 16.5. Both Reddick and Garrett finished with 16 sacks, while Nick Bosa recorded 18.5 of them.

According to Brandon Thorn at Trench Warfare, this was Garrett's best season ever.

The Browns have Garrett in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. With a new defensive coordinator coming in it will be important to create a winning defense around Garrett to maximize his talent level that doesn't come through often, if ever in Cleveland.

