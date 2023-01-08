Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the Season

Myles Garrett talked about the Cleveland Browns 7-10 finish on the season and much more.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett finished his season with 15 sacks after recording one against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett is a great player and his word is going to mean something when it comes to an impending defensive coordinator change.

"I'm always ready to roll with the punches," Garrett said on any potential change. Garrett said if the Browns want his viewpoint on it, "I'll give it".

Cleveland operated against the Pittsburgh Steelers with multiple practice squad linebackers. The unit was beaten to death through the season.

"We have the injury bug right now. We've been plagued with it," Garrett explained. "It's hard to have that chemistry, just a lot of uncertainty with the injuries. We just didn't make enough (plays)."

There could be a lot of change in terms of players on the defense next year. It will be interesting to see how the Browns' defense looks next season.

"I think everyone's committed, it's just being on the same page. Injuries have really taken a toll on us," Garrett said.

The future is one the many feel Browns have a window of three years or so, give or take. Despite the 7-10 finish on the season, Garrett feels good about the future.

"I'm optimistic towards the future, the offense we have, the defense we have, the team we have. But hell ... I'm still frustrated."

