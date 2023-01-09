The time has come that Joe Woods is no longer the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator.

The time has come when the Cleveland Browns have relieved Joe Woods of his defensive coordinator duties. Following a 7-10 showing in 2022, the Browns parted ways with Woods the day following the 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Many fans called for Woods to be fired early in the season after a slow start for the defense, not unlike the one in 2021. Cleveland suffered from communication issues, though injuries may have had a bigger impact than anything. By the end of the 2022 season, the Browns' practice squad linebackers were starting, but even they were injured.

It will be interesting to see where the Browns go with the firing of Woods. Stefanski will have a big hire to make in his next defensive play caller. Woods' tenure ends after three seasons with the Browns.

