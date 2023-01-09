Two names that could make sense for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job, per a report.

With the firing of defensive coordinator Joe Woods, the Cleveland Browns will now be in search of their next defensive coordinator. According to a report, two names to watch are Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo.

Flores is the former Miami Dolphins head coach that is currently suing the NFL. At this time, Flores is coaching the linebackers with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flores figures to be back as a coordinator as soon as next season.

Mayo was a Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots where he played for seven seasons. Since 2019, Mayo has been coaching the Patriots' inside linebackers. Mayo is just 36 years old and would be well-liked by the players surely.

As the process sort of begins, these are a couple of names to just keep an eye on at the very least. It will be interesting to see who Cleveland targets for the coordinator job.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here to show your support.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents

Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season

Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident

Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish

Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation

Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'

Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond

Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?

Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season

3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make

The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career

Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't

Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it

Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn

Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida

Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team

Browns RB Nick Chubb a Finalist for an NFL Award