Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to an End

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to appear in court in the next three months in Texas.

Deshaun Watson is going to be quite busy over the next few months as his NFL season has wrapped up. He went 3-3 as the Browns starting quarterback following his 11-game suspension; the Browns finished their season 7-10 overall. Now, Watson will have some legal issues to work through.

Watson is going to have to appear for a deposition in Harris County, Texas, within the next 90 days, according to a report from Judge Rabeea Collier.

This stems from the 26th lawsuit that was filed against Watson, with 23 of those being resolved. There are currently two open against the Browns quarterback.

Watson's lawyer attempted to fight the deposition but to no success.

Lawsuit number 26 accuses Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage with a woman he connected with on Instagram. The woman says that Watson pressured her into oral sex in a Houston hotel.

This off-season will likely be filled with a decent amount of Watson's legal issues, being that there are two left at the moment.

