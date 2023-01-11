Deshaun Watson has Some Legal Issues to Deal With as Browns Season Comes to an End
Deshaun Watson is going to be quite busy over the next few months as his NFL season has wrapped up. He went 3-3 as the Browns starting quarterback following his 11-game suspension; the Browns finished their season 7-10 overall. Now, Watson will have some legal issues to work through.
Watson is going to have to appear for a deposition in Harris County, Texas, within the next 90 days, according to a report from Judge Rabeea Collier.
This stems from the 26th lawsuit that was filed against Watson, with 23 of those being resolved. There are currently two open against the Browns quarterback.
Watson's lawyer attempted to fight the deposition but to no success.
Lawsuit number 26 accuses Watson of sexual misconduct during a massage with a woman he connected with on Instagram. The woman says that Watson pressured her into oral sex in a Houston hotel.
This off-season will likely be filled with a decent amount of Watson's legal issues, being that there are two left at the moment.
Subscribe to our YouTube Page to support us there
Like Browns Digest on Facebook
Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.
Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.
Browns Could Look to Acquire Former Teammates of Deshaun Watson for Offensive Help
Cleveland Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Named to Pro Football Journal's All-Rookie Team
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis Remains in Critical Condition After Rescue
Browns Sign 10 to Futures/Reserves Contracts
Two Potential Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns Fire DC Joe Woods Following 2022 Showing
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Opponents
Myles Garrett Talks About the Browns Future, Frustrating Finish to the... Season
Bernie Kosar Removed from Pregame Radio Show Over Gambling
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Jonathan Mingo, WR Ole Miss
Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis in Critical Condition After Swimming Accident
Jadeveon Clowney Remains Unapologetically Selfish
Cleveland Browns Make Donation to Bills Damar Hamlin's Foundation
Browns DC Joe Woods: 'I Hope I Have the Opportunity to Come Back'
Alex Van Pelt Discusses Development of Kellen Mond
Daron Payne and the Cleveland Browns?
Browns DC Joe Woods Takes Blame for run Defense Failures This Season
3 Critical Decisions for Kevin Stefanski to Make
The Challenge Kevin Stefanski has Waited for his Entire Career
Kevin Stefanski Either Believes in Joe Woods or He Doesn't
Garrett, Chubb, Bitonio Lead Browns Pro-Bowl Players, Several Alternates Make it
Deshaun Watson's Impact on Browns Running Backs
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Derick Hall, EDGE Auburn
Former Cleveland Browns LT Joe Thomas Talks About Losing in his Career, Opens... up on Mental Health
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Gervon Dexter Sr., DT Florida
Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Among Browns Players on This Early All-Pro Team