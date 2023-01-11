Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings

Cleveland Browns were in the back half of the league this season according to Pro Football Talk.

At the end of the season, the Cleveland Browns are in the back half of the league in these NFL Power Rankings, according to Pro Football Talk. The rankings have the Browns at spot No. 19 to end the regular season.

It makes sense since the Browns did not make the playoffs, they were not one of the top 16 teams in the league. Cleveland at 19 means they were just on the outside of that playoff cutoff.

The Browns had slight expectations in 2022, hoping that Jacoby Brissett would keep the Browns afloat until Deshaun Watson returned, then Watson would rattle off six straight wins. That did not happen on either account as the Browns were 4-7 before Watson, then they finished with a 3-3 record with him at quarterback.

Cleveland will have expectations in 2023 to win, so they have to address some things in the off-season to get to that point. For now, Cleveland is a team in the back half of the league.

