Two Browns' draft picks named Top-10 rookies of the year

The top Cleveland Browns’ performance of 2025 undoubtedly came way before the season even started, happening late in April during the 2025 NFL Draft.

And while not much has gone in the Browns’ favor since actual play began in September, Cleveland has a lot of reasons to feel optimistic about their future thanks to a loaded draft class that yielded several bona fide starts.

ESPN’s recently published its latest version of the Top-10 rookies of the 2025 season list, and to no one’s surprise, two of Cleveland’s draftees made the list, including the player taking first place overall on the ranking.

The Browns’ second round draft picks Carson Schwesinger and Quinton Judkins were recognized among the best eight rookies so far in the season after 13 weeks of action in ESPN’s piece after polling five of the network’s analysts.

Coming in at first place, Schwesinger -- the first player selected in the second round out of UCLA -- is already the heavy betting favorite to take Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, with moneylines ranging anywhere from -700 to -850 among most online sportsbooks.

“He has the processing speed of a former bioengineering major in the middle of coordinator Jim Schwartz's defense,” states ESPN’s Jeff Legwold about the former Bruin. “And his physicality has helped Schwesinger rank in the NFL's top 11 for total tackles. Among those players, Schwesinger has the most tackles for loss (10) and the most QB hits (six).”

For the year, Schwesinger already accounts for 106 total tackles, two interceptions, two passes defended and 1.5 sacks. He’s also the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for November, and he’s been compared to the great Ray Lewis by his defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz.

At the eight spot, running back Quinshon Judkins -- selected three spots after Schwesinger out of Ohio State -- has become a force to be reckoned with on offense for the Browns.

Described as “the only reliable component on the league's fourth-worst scoring offense (16.2 points per game),” by ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, Judkins has carried the ball 196 times for 758 yards with seven touchdowns, and has caught 17 passes for an additional 88 yards despite the team’s woes at the quarterback position. He currently leads all rookies on the ground, as is placed 15th in the league in rushing among all players.

Judkins currently has the sixth shortest odds to be named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, with moneylines ranging from +5000 to +2500 on most prominent sportsbooks.

Both Schwesinger and Judkins made the first edition of ESPN’s Top-10 rookie list after Week 6 in mid-October, but both have moved up since, as Schwesinger appeared originally in the sixth spot and Judkins came in ninth.

Cleveland’s amazing 2025 rookie class also includes standout first-round defensive tackle Mason Graham -- ninth shortest betting odds for Defensive Rookie of the Year --, third-round star tight end Harold Fannin Jr. -- team leader in receptions and receiving yards, and co-leader in receiving touchdowns -- and explosive fourth round running back Dylan Sampson.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ two rookie quarterbacks -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- are weighing down the group effort with mediocre performances week in and week out, which could be part of the reason why ESPN doesn’t name Cleveland as the team with the best rookie class in their piece, opting for the Carolina Panthers instead.