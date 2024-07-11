Browns' Nick Chubb Earns Yet Another Massive Ranking For 2024
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 2 of last season, putting his 2024 status—and his career—in jeopardy.
While Chubb has said he isn't ruling out a Week 1 debut, there is no clear timetable for his return, regardless of how great he is apparently looking in rehab.
However, in spite of all of the questions surrounding Chubb heading into the coming season, most still have him ranked as a top-flight halfback in the NFL, including league executives.
Well, Chubb has now finished near the top of yet another set of rankings.
Dakota Randall of Pro Football Network has put together a list ranking all of the starting running backs in football for 2024, and he had Chubb ranked third behind Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.
"When healthy, Chubb is probably the second-best running back in football, and you could make a case for him being the best," Randall wrote. "So, he gets the No. 3 spot, even though we don’t feel great about it.
There is no doubt that Chubb is one of the league's biggest offensive threats when he is healthy, but that's the rub: will he ever legitimately be 100 percent ever again?
Prior to last year, Chubb had made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl, with his best season coming in 2022 when he racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.
The 28-year-old is also one of the most efficient backs we have seen in quite some time, as he boasts a career average of 5.3 yards per carry and has never averaged less than five yards per attempt in any one individual season. He topped out at 5.6 yards per tote in 2020.
We'll see if Chubb can get right and return to the field with a vengeance in 2024.