Browns offensive coordinator shares how Deshaun Watson is helping rookie quarterbacks
At one point this preseason, the Cleveland Browns had five quarterbacks on their roster ahead of Deshaun Watson.
Watson is continuing to rehab his twice-ruptured Achilles tendon. While social media videos suggest that Watson is getting closer to returning, the Browns have not taken any steps towards opening his practice window or activating him.
While Browns owner Jimmy Haslam called the trade a big swing and miss before the season, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees explained on Thursday that Watson is still around the team.
Rees said that Watson and practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe have both been tremendously helpful with Cleveland’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart being rookies.
After Week 1 starting quarterback Joe Flacco was benched, he remained the backup to third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel, with fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders as the third string quarterback. But after Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, the rookies have owned Cleveland’s quarterback room on game days.
But behind the scenes, Watson is helping Gabriel and Sanders as the veteran in the meetings. Rees said Watson’s relationship with Gabirel has “been really positive.”
"He goes out of his way to help him talk through some coverages, talk through things like that,” Rees said.
While Watson will be eligible for a return soon, there’s no guarantee that the Browns play him. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is evaluating Gabriel, who has not thrown an interception during his first three starts with the Browns. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the expectation remains that the Browns will still take a look at Sanders at some point during the regular season as well.
That will make it tremendously difficult for Watson to see the field. Nothing can be ruled out because the Browns still have 10 games to reach the finish line on what currently appears to be another failed season, but it feels like Cleveland is completely embracing their rebuild.
The Browns gave up three first round picks plus more to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans in 2022. It’s been a complete failure – as Watson has only played 19 games with the Browns due to injuries and suspensions. Even when he has played, he looks like a complete shell of the former MVP candidate that the Browns traded for.
That leaves Cleveland’s roster without three first round picks – and it shows. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has failed to build an acceptable offensive line and wide receiver room, expecting that his $230 million quarterback could elevate the offense.
It’ll be best for everybody to cut ties with Watson this offseason. His 2026 salary is still fully guaranteed, but the Browns are embracing the future, and he is clearly not a big part of those plans.