Browns Pass on QBs in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft
The Cleveland Browns haven't even kicked off their 2025 NFL season yet, but they're likely already looking ahead to next offseason. While they have one eye on Week 1's clash against the Cincinnati Bengals and their slim chances at a playoff berth this year, this team is likely already preparing for the next draft.
It's not unreasonable that they would do so. The Browns are still rebuilding, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and they've got two first-round picks for 2026. That kind of ammunition could turn a bottom-dweller into a possible contender. Just ask the Houston Texans, who added quarterback C.J. Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson Jr. with back-to-back selections back in 2023. Or the Detroit Lions, who came away with running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell the same night.
There's been fear that the Browns wouldn't use both of their first-rounders next year, and instead burn them both to trade up for a quarterback. That worry is only compounded by the fact that Cleveland already drafted two rookie gunslingers this past offseason, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Trading away both their first-round pick and the Jacksonville Jaguars' in 2026 to take another QB would be a waste of premium draft capital and a detriment to the development of their existing prospects.
The Browns spend wisely in new mock draft
Recently, ESPN's Tony Grossi suggested that the Cleveland Browns could use not only their two first-round picks in 2026 to trade up to ensure they land their top quarterback prospect, but also their number one in 2027, too. Frankly, there doesn't seem to be a passer worth that kind of price in this year's class yet.
Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry got a taste of that first-hand, watching from the sidelines as Arch Manning went just 17 of 30 passing for 170 yards, one touchdown, and one interception for the Texas Longhorns in their 7-14 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Manning or another quarterback, like South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, could emerge as a generational talent throughout the season, but there's nothing on tape yet that justifies Cleveland using two first-round picks to add another passer next year, let alone three firsts.
Bleacher Report's scouting department agrees. Instead, they have the Browns taking Miami EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 2 and tackle Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama with the Jacksonville Jaguars' pick at 10. Regardless of how one feels about Bain Jr. and Proctor at this early stage of the NCAA season, this would be a much more encouraging move than shredding two first-rounders to add a third quarterback in back-to-back drafts.