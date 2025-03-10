Browns QB Jameis Winston Receiving Interest from Two Teams
Quarterback dominos are already falling around the league in the NFL's free agency negotiating period. The next passer on the move could be none other than Cleveland's Jameis Winston.
NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that Winston is receiving interest from the 49ers and the Chargers to be their backup quarterback. Anderson added that the Giants could be in the mix if New York's plans with other QBs fall through.
Winston signed a one-year deal with the Browns last offseason after beginning his career in Tampa Bay and New Orleans. The 31-year-old quarterback played in 12 games last year for Cleveland and started seven after Deshaun Watson tore his achilles.
In the 2024 campaign, Winston's play was a coin flip. The Browns were 2-5 in his starts as the veteran passer threw for 2,121 yards on a 61.1% completion percentage, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. No games were more representative of Winston's play than his outing against the Broncos in which he threw for 497 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, including two pick sixes.
If the 49ers, Chargers or Giants sign Winston, they will be getting an experienced backup quarterback with 105 games and 87 starts under his belt. In his career, Winston has thrown for over 24,000 yards with 154 touchdowns and 111 interceptions.
The Browns have not yet made a move for a quarterback in free agency. Entering the negotiating period, Cleveland had approximately $12.5 in cap space, according to Over The Cap.