Browns QB Joe Flacco Speaks Out About Lack of Minicamp Reps
Entering his 18th NFL season, 40-year-old Joe Flacco is the most experienced Cleveland Browns player by a large margin. Flacco also played under head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2023, giving him experience in the offensive system that newcomers Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders do not have.
The team's Mandatory Minicamp began on Monday, and members of the media observing practice were quick to notice that Flacco did not receive as many throwing reps as the other three quarterbacks. When asked about the discrepancy after Tuesday's practice, the veteran passer shrugged it off and emphasized his faith in Stefanski.
"I don't know what the plan is exactly, but I trust Kevin and that he has a plan for all of this," Flacco said. "That's really all I can do. I'd love to go out there and take 120 reps a day, get in a groove and do all those things, but like I said, the coaches have a plan. Kevin has a plan, and my job is just to trust that, go out there and do the best I can."
Flacco did not take any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 reps on Monday, but threw seven passes on Tuesday, according to ESPN Cleveland. However, that still was the fewest among Browns quarterbacks, as Pickett (nine passing attempts), Sanders (11) and Gabriel (16) all earned more snaps.
The amount of reps a player takes in June does not correlate to whether or not he earns the starting job in September, and Flacco doesn't seem to be worried about his snap count either. The Browns will wrap up Mandatory Minicamp on Wednesday before resuming their final offseason OTAs on June 16.