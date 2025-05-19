Cleveland Browns Could Make Shocking Roster Decision
When the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco to a free agent contract in April, it was widely assumed that the veteran would compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job until a rookie became ready. But after the Browns drafted two passers in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Flacco could be on the outside looking in.
In an article suggesting potential cut candidates for all 32 teams, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox wrote that the 18-year veteran may not be on Cleveland's roster when the season begins.
"The Browns won't have Deshaun Watson in 2025, after he suffered two consecutive Achilles tears," Knox said. "However, they traded for Kenny Pickett before drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns probably won't carry four quarterbacks into the regular season, and the 40-year-old Flacco simply doesn't carry long-term value."
After leading the Browns to the postseason in 2023, Flacco spent the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts. He struggled in six starts, going 2-4 with 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while taking 18 sacks. Flacco returned to the Browns in free agency on a one-year deal worth $4.25 million.
Flacco's contract would not provide much salary cap relief if he ends up being released, but he remains the most likely cut candidate if he loses the starting quarterback battle. Gabriel's and Sanders' contracts will keep the rookies in Cleveland for four years, while Pickett turns 27 years old in June and could provide more upside than Flacco.