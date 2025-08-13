NFL Insider: Browns Trading QB Kenny Pickett is a "Possibility"
Kenny Pickett could only watch from the sidelines as one of his competitors for the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback spot had himself a game. With Pickett unavailable due to injury, along with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders got the start in their first preseason clash against the Carolina Panthers.
The 144th-overall selection wound up completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a 106.8 quarterback rating. While Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has maintained that Sanders' one performance against the Panthers won't make a significant impact on the depth chart and that he'd like to see all his QBs get reps before making a final decision, Pickett has to be feeling the pressure.
The former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick returned to practice for the Browns following their game against Carolina, but still hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11 drills yet. He's expected to be unavailable again for their second preseason outing against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kenny Pickett could get traded if he falls down the Cleveland Browns' depth chart
The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett to have him compete to become their Week 1 starting quarterback. He was initially viewed as Joe Flacco's primary competitor for QB1, but early struggles in training camp and his injury have negatively impacted his outlook.
Between his unavailability and the rising play of rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, Pickett could find himself at the bottom of the depth chart by season kickoff. He could also be placed on the trading block, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. When asked if Pickett could get moved, Breer had this to say on 92.3 The Fan:
"I think that'd be possible. I think that kind of depends on A.: Are we going to get a look at him at all in preseason, right, which would allow other teams to get a look at him. And then, B.: Is there a team out there that has some sort of material change to their quarterback situation... I certainly could see a scenario where someone is intrigued enough to take a look at him."
Breer would go on to say that the encouraging play from the Browns' other quarterbacks could give the team enough confidence to trade Pickett for the right price:
"Do you have a rookie that you feel comfortable putting in as a backup? I actually think they are getting there on Dillon Gabriel. I don't think they would start him Week 1, but I don't think — given his ability to run the offense — I don't think they would feel uncomfortable putting him into the game Week 1."
With Pickett set to sit out again versus the Eagles in preseason Week 2, both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders could earn more trust from the Browns' coaching staff. When it's all said and done, the two rookies could push Kenny Pickett out the door.